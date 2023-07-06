Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 566,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $517,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

