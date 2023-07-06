Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.