AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Cintas Announces Dividend

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $486.76 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $365.65 and a 12 month high of $497.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.