GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $395,894. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

