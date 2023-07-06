Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of DocuSign worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.