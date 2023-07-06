Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,120.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,063.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,753.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,233.61 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

