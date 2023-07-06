Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 42,300 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $193.61 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile



Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

