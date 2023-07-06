Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 149,456 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,456 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

