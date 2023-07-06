Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Celanese were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

