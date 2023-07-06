Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

