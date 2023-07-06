PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

