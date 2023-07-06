PFG Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $475.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

