iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.