Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

