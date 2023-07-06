Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.5% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 11.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.