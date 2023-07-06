Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of K opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

