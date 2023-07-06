Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

