PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

