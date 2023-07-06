Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

