Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 466 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 34,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $471.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

