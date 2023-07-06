AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

