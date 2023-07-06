Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

NYSE:V opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $448.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

