Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.45 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

