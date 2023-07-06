Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,769 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 4.78%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

