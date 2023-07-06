Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77. The firm has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

