AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

ABBV opened at $137.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

