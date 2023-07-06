Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
