Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %
PG opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.