Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

