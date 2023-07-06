DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.74 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $127.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lennar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.