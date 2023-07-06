Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 244,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,269,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.5% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

