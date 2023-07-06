EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 205.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,442 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in EQT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 359,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 56.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

