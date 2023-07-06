Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 479,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,033,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,972 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 80,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

