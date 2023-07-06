Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MongoDB by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,942,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $418.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

