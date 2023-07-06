Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,645,000 after acquiring an additional 257,875 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,116,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,950,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB opened at $29.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.