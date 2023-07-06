Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

