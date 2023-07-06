Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,146 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $49.89 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1396 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.