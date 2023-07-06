Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 213,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

