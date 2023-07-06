Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

