Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

