RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.60.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

