Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $394.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

