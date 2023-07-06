Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $190.08 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.85 and a beta of 0.82.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPS Commerce Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
