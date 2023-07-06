Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

