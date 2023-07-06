Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,458 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

