Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 220,980 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

