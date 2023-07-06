Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

