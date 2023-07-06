Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

