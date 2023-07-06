Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,870 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $18,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $16,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

