Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 175.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,584 shares of company stock worth $67,545,642. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.28 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.