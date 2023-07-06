PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.0% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

